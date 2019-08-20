The title of Bond 25 has officially been revealed and it sounds so exciting! Buckle up!

It's finally here! The title of James Bond 25 has been revealed, and we're even more desperate to see it now. Daniel Craig's final Bond venture will be called No Time to Die, which sounds appropriately mysterious for a 007 flick. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson spilled the beans earlier on Tuesday, and the film has already been shooting for weeks.

Plot secrets have come through in dribs and drabs, but what we do know about the new film is that it will take place in Jamaica, where James Bond is living after leaving the secret agent service in search of a new, quiet life (with a title like No Time to Die, we're sure that won't last long). Of course, his tranquillity is short-lived, and it's not much time before a CIA operative shows up on Bond's doorstep asking for help. The pair soon embark on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, and before you can say "shaken not stirred" Bond is hunting a dangerous villain (Rami Malek) who is armed with dangerous technology.

This will be the last time we see Daniel on screen as 007

Aside from Daniel and Rami, it's also been confirmed that Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Ana de Armas will be reprising their roles in the Ian Fleming franchise, but perhaps most excitingly of all queen Phoebe Waller-Bridge is on the writing team. The only downside? The film doesn't hit cinemas until April 2020. Better start your Google calendar countdown!

We can't wait to see Rami as the villain

Fingers crossed the date won't get pushed back. Production of No Time to Die has notoriously been plagued with disaster, from Daniel's broken ankle to Grace Jones dropping out of the film and even an explosion on the Pinewood Studios set that left a crew member injured. Hopefully there are no more hiccups on the way, because we're not sure we can wait any longer than April!

