Take a look at Garden Rescue's The Rich Brothers' stylish homes The Garden Rescue presenters also run their own business

Harry and David Rich are best known for transforming ordinary outdoor spaces into stunning gardens for BBC's Garden Rescue – before leaving the show earlier this year - so it's no wonder the pair have brought their design expertise to their own abodes.

As well as having gardens full to the brim with gorgeous plants and outdoor features, the Top of the Plots presenters have equally as stylish interiors. Take a look below to see inside their plush pads…

Harry Rich home in Wales

Harry Rich, 32, owns a cottage in his home town of Brecon, Wales. The TV presenter lives there with his wife, Sue, and their children, Indigo and baby Heath. In this picture, proud dad Harry can be seen lying on a comfy white sofa with his daughter sat on his lap (cute!).

Harry with his daughter in their living room

Their living room is full of gorgeous details such as books on the shelf and interesting artwork. The image also sees a vase of flowers either side of the sofa – no doubt a nod to their love of agriculture!

Harry's home in Wales has a stylish dining room

Another post on their Instagram shows just how homely their dining room is. Complete with exposed beams and dried hydrangeas – it offers plenty of interior inspo! Harry opened up about how much he loves his family cottage.

He told the Times last year: "It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it's got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

Their stone cottage is in Brecon, Wales

David Rich home in London

David, 29, usually lives in East London with his fiancé Tamara. In this image, David can be seen by a large open window that looks out onto no doubt a quintessentially London street. A couple of plants can also been seen in the image, again a nod to their green-fingered career.

David usually resides in London with his fiance

However, after coronavirus hit, the TV presenter and horticulturist packed up his flat and went to stay with his brother in Wales.

He told the Times: "I spent the week before the lockdown in Wales. As soon as I got back to London I thought: 'There's no point me being here.' It was a lucky escape. Here, we can step outside and go for a walk and not see anyone. I was supposed to be going to Australia in a month to get married. My fiancée is over there now."

David and Harry relaxing in their garden

After David went to stay with Harry, the two posted a picture together of themselves enjoying their times in Wales. In this photo, the brothers seem to be enjoying lockdown isolation by spending time hanging outside on a new Habitat garden table surrounded by foliage.

The snap was captioned: "With more time to sit and enjoy the garden why not perch the peach on something proper."

