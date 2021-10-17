Exclusive: Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke teases 'really good week' for Cody Rigbsy Grease lightning!

Dancing with the Stars' fans are in for a treat this Monday as the celebrities and their professionals take on the 1970s classic, Grease.

But Cheryl Burke has teased fans even further, revealing that she and partner Cody Rigsby will be joined by six other dancers for a "carnival atmosphere" to celebrate the final song and dance of the night, We Go Together.

"It's going in the order of the movie and we're dancing the quickstep to We Go Together, the last scene of the movie, and we will have six other dancers - six feet from us - to create that carnival atmosphere," she told HELLO! Magazine.

But the pair, who are still recovering from COVID-19 and spent two weeks out of the ballroom, are still concerned about their health.

"Let's not forget we are still recovering from COVID and we have a quickstep," shared Cheryl.

"You can't break hold. It's called quickstep for a reason and it will be challenging, but I am telling you if we nail it - the steps and keeping his frame nice and still - it could be a really good dance for Cody."

Cheryl believes week five could be a breakthrough for Cody

As for who their biggest competition is on the show, Cheryl joked that it's their "own two feet".

"Our physical and mental state!" she laughed, adding: "But we just take it day by day and breathe through it."

Cheryl and Cody were cleared to finally return for the show's Disney week, delivering their first in-person performance since the premiere.

Cody and Cheryl performed a jive on Monday

Week two was judged on rehearsals and week three remotely at their individual homes.

"It would have been so easy to bow out - it was more of an option than to stay," she added.

"And we didn't want to look stupid or cheapen the production of the show by dancing remotely but they really came through for us."

