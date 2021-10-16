Exclusive: Cheryl Burke admits Dancing with the Stars could 'take a few notes' from Strictly Come Dancing We'd love to see it!

Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke has put her hat in the ring for a judging role on the hit ABC series - or even on the UK version, Strictly Come Dancing.

"I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?" she joked, adding that she would "do it in a heartbeat, here or in the UK, I love the UK version".

But Cheryl also shared that she believes the long-running ballroom show could "take a few notes from" the British version.

"I love that they still have professional numbers, it's vital," she insisted.

"At the end of the day it's a ballroom dance show and you want to use your talent to the best of their ability."

Cheryl added: "There is a way to do it, the UK pre-tapes so why can't we start pre-production early?"

Cody and Cheryl performed a jive on Monday

The British series opens each results show episode with a professional number, and special themed-episodes throughout the season, such as Halloween and Movies Week, which will also have a dedicated professional number. Dancing with the Stars let their dance troupe go two years ago.

Cheryl, who is partnered with Cody Rigsby, also revealed that she is still struggling with fatigue and "brain fog" after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The ballroom dancer told HELLO! it has been a struggle to rehearse the fast numbers - including last week's jive and this week's coming quickstep - due to the effects of the virus.

She was diagnosed at the end of September

"When people say they are fatigued or have brain fog, it's a real thing," she shared. "It just felt like the first stages of the flu and it turned into losing my taste and smell which soon came back - but it was once I started getting my heart rate up, that's when I could feel [the COVID effects]."

"When we went live Monday at 5pm I was totally fine to do it that once, but it's the back-to-back-to-back of rehearsals [that's hard] for me," she continued.

Cheryl and her celebrity partner Cody were cleared to finally return for the show's Disney week, delivering their first in-person performance since the premiere.

