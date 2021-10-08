Exclusive: Dancing with the Stars' Melora Hardin will be dancing and singing on Disney villain's night We can't wait!

Dancing with the Stars' Melora Hardin has revealed that she will not only be dancing to the Disney song Mother Knows Best in week four - she will also be singing the track.

The Bold Type actress - who has performed on Broadway - will pre-record the song ahead of Tuesday's live show where she will dance with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev.

WATCH: Dancing With The Stars: Melora Hardin's Cha Cha

"For my villain on night two I will be singing the song I am dancing to," Melora told HELLO!, "so that will be super fun."

Speaking of the Tangled character Mother Gothel, who kept Rapunzel in her tower, Melora added: "This villain is someone who I love so much and she makes me so happy.

"She is hilarious and horribly narcissistic and wicked, and I get such a kick out of playing her."

She added: "It's a whole new level of respect."

Melora has been performing well

As for Monday's live show, which will see the dancers perform as their favourite Disney heroes, Melora revealed that her dance will honor her husband.

"I am doing something from The Jungle Book, which reminds me of my husband and is a fun honoring of him, and all the great things about him."

Melora has been one of the standouts of the 30th season, often finding herself in the top five on the leaderboard.

"I could not have asked for a better match for me," she said of Artem

"I feel good [about my progress]," she shared, revealing "Artem said very wisely it's a marathon not a sprint and that is what I am trying to remember".

"I bring my best every week and expand and grow and challenge myself, and try to keep on entertaining."

And as for her partnership with the "wonderful" Artem, Melora revealed that she has been enjoying spending time with the dancer.

"I could not have asked for a better match for me," the 54-year-old said. "I like him as a person and he is a wonderful teacher, he is very committed - we never sit down in our rehearsals, we are just using every minute of the time we have and we both want to just grow and improve."

