DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli puts on a dazzling display in magical throwback photo

Bruno Tonioli's silver-fox hairdo was nowhere to be seen in a throwback photo which has to be seen to be believed.

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 65, took a walk down memory lane with a snapshot from the eighties and while his locks may be different, there's no denying it's Bruno.

In the image, the Italian pro-dancer was sitting on the floor in a dance studio and wearing a strappy, one-piece dance outfit, complete with leg warmers. Bruno rocked a full head of brown hair and a suntan, of course!

The photo was taken in the 1980s and sent his fans wild when he shared it on social media last year.

Bruno shared the throwback and his outfit caused a stir

The star recently brought his glitz, glamor and bold sense of style back to DWTS for its 30th season, however, his appearance on the show left some fans saddened.

Because, while America is thrilled that the professional dancer is back for another series of the hit dance show, UK viewers are less than happy that he is missing from this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Bruno shared a picture sitting on the panel with his fellow judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough.

Bruno has been a judge on Dancing with the Stars since the beginning

Many comments illustrated just how missed Bruno is on Strictly this year, with one writing: "Jealous America still gets you and Len and us Brits don't," while another wrote: "Miss you on Strictly." A third added: "Bruno I miss watching you on Strictly when will you come back?"

Bruno and his fellow DTWS judges

Bruno was unable to fly between the United States and the UK due to the pandemic restrictions, resulting in his decision to step back from his judging duties on Strictly for the 2021 series.

Instead, Bruno has been replaced by pro dancer Anton Du Beke, who has joined head judge Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

