Cody Rigsby and dance partner Cheryl Burke share new update amid Covid scare The Peloton instructor has had quite the journey on DWTS so far

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke became the first dance partners on Dancing with the Stars to perform a socially-distanced dance on the show after both testing positive for Covid.

The Peloton instructor and professional dancer were unable to meet up in person, instead performing their Britney Spears-inspired dance from their respective living rooms.

However, on Sunday, the pair were pictured back together ahead of Disney Week.

On the official Dancing with the Stars Instagram account, Cody and Cheryl were all smiles as they posed in the rehearsal room, both wearing Disney ears.

While it appears they have not joined the rest of their co-stars in Disneyland, they are more than happy to be able to dance together again.

Alongside the smiling photo of the pair, the caption read: "@codyrigsby and @cherylburke reunite in the #DWTS ballroom for #DisneyNight! They hope to Stand Out from the competition with their Jive and Viennese Waltz."

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are back together on Dancing with the Stars

Fans were quick to react to the news of their reunion, with one writing: "We can't wait to see you dance! Welcome back!" while another wrote: "I'm so happy Cody is back!" A third added: "He's back! Can't wait to see you guys in the ballroom."

Cheryl was the first to be officially cleared on Wednesday after spending time in quarantine.

The professional dancer announced the news on her Instagram account, explaining that while she was able to go back to normal, Cody was still in quarantine but that he would be out on Friday.

DWTS' Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke both tested positive for Covid

She said: "I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me. Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday – this Friday – which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday."

This will be the pair's latest dance following their socially-distanced Zoom performance last week, which left Cheryl questioning their score.

Cody and Cheryl are set to perform together again this week

The judges awarded them 18 out of 30 points, and Cheryl opened up about the mark in an interview with US Weekly following the show. "Look, the scores are the scores," she said.

"It would have been nice – I could have accepted sixes if they could have at least acknowledged what was done, what was being done here, you know."

