Downton Abbey favourite Phyllis Logan is known and adored for her role as Elsie Hughes-Carson in the period drama and is due to reprise her character for the upcoming sequel in 2022. But before that, the actress is set to appear in a brand new role for gripping BBC drama, Guilt – and it starts sooner than you think!

Phyllis is set to play the part of Maggie, who the actress describes as a "reasonable human being" but who has suffered tragedy in her past, alongside familiar face in the show Mark Bonnar as Max, and Endeavour star, Sara Vickers

For those unaware, Guilt tells the story of two brothers who, in series one, find themselves embroiled in an attempt to cover up a crime after accidentally committing a hit-and-run.

The synopsis for series two reads: "In an Edinburgh cellar, two gunshots ring out. Across town, Max McCall is released from prison. These two events gradually come together as Max tries to rebuild his life, and new arrival Erin tries to save hers."

When Roy Lynch rebuffs Max's efforts at a reconciliation, Max turns to Kenny for help - despite their troubled history. However, this is a newly confident Kenny, with a budding new relationship, and he provides Max with a tougher challenge than expected."

Phyllis is playing Maggie

It seems Phyllis is thrilled to be joining the cast for the new episodes, which begin on Thursday 14 October at 9pm on BBC Two. Chatting to the channel about her character, the Downton star explains: "It's not as if you hone in on Maggie or her character straight away. She's just there. But then slowly she becomes more part of it.

"And we learn a bit more about her and you know she seems to be a perfectly reasonable human being, obviously she's had a bit of tragedy in her life because of her car accident many years ago, so she's now confined to a wheelchair, but fortunately she has a daughter.

She continued: "It would seem to be this is her life but there are undercurrents. And, there may be, as in everybody's life, a few secrets but that applies to practically everybody in this show."

