Who is I Like the Way U Move host Jamie Laing's girlfriend? Meet Sophie Habboo here The famous pair both starred on Made in Chelsea

We're so excited to see Jamie Laing take on the exciting new role as host of brand new BBC dance dating series I Like the Way U Move, which sees pro dancers and rookies compete to find their perfect partner both on and off the dance floor.

Jamie himself found love many years ago during his time reality series Made in Chelsea. But who is his girlfriend Sophie Habboo? And how did she and Jamie meet? Find out everything you need to know about the couple here...

Who is Sophie Habboo?

Sophie, or 'Habbs' as she's also called, is best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea. She was in a relationship for a while with Alex Mytton, and after breaking up also shortly dated Sam Thompson. Sophie and Jamie have been together since April 2019.

Chatting about their relationship to HELLO!, Jamie said: "All I can say is my girlfriend is pretty special and I'm very lucky to have someone like that in my life, she's epic in every single way. I would be a lucky person to spend my life with her."

How old is Sophie Habboo?

Sophie turned 28 on 19 October. Many happy returns!

Where did Sophie Habboo go to uni?

Sophie graduated from Newcastle University with a degree in Media Communications and Cultural Studies in 2015.

What does Sophie Habboo do for a living?

Aside from her fan-favourite role on MIC, Sophie also advertises for brands including Very and Freddy Jeans on her Instagram.

Jamie and Sophie live together in London

What has Jamie Laing said about his relationship with Sophie Habboo?

Speaking on The Moments That Made Me podcast, Jamie sweetly revealed that he "couldn't be more in love" with his other half. "I always thought I was going to be this guy who just settled, that I would be in a relationship, I would settle, I would maybe end up cheating at some point – I just thought that was life.

"But then I found someone who I couldn't be more compatible with, couldn't love more, couldn't respect more and realised, this is actually what life is about," explained Jamie.

The couple have been together since 2019

Speaking to HELLO!, about whether we should expect to hear wedding bells anytime soon, Jamie said: "I wish I could say it would be tomorrow." Jamie admitted that despite taking part in the reality show, Sophie, or 'Habbs' as she's known, is notoriously private. "She hates me saying things like this. She's like, 'Shut up!' and I have to say sorry all the time," he said.

