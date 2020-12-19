Jamie Laing talks proposal plans to 'epic' girlfriend Sophie Habboo We can hear wedding bells in their future!

Strictly Come Dancing star Jamie Laing has spilled about his latest plans to propose to his girlfriend, Made in Chelsea co-star Sophie Habboo.

While back in October Jamie teased that he would pop the big question live on television if he won this year's Strictly competition, he's now revealed that he would do it even sooner if he could!

Speaking to HELLO!, about whether we should expect to hear wedding bells anytime soon, Jamie said: "I wish I could say it would be tomorrow."

Jamie, 32, and Sophie, 27, have been dating since April of 2019. The pair met while filming reality series Made in Chelsea and now share a home together in London.

Jamie admitted that despite taking part in the reality show, Sophie, or 'Habbs' as she's known, is notoriously private. "She hates me saying things like this. She's like, 'Shut up!' and I have to say sorry all the time," he said.

Jamie and Sophie have been dating since April 2019

"All I can say is my girlfriend is pretty special and I'm very lucky to have someone like that in my life, she's epic in every single way. I would be a lucky person to spend my life with her.

"I don't know if she feels the same, we'll have to find out!" he joked.

On last week's show, Jamie and dance partner Karen Hauer narrowly avoided elimination as the judges opted to Good Morning Presenter Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice home instead.

The decision proved a controversial one, with many viewers taking to Twitter to express their disappointment while Karen assured that Jamie worked hard to land a place in the final.

On this weekend's grand final, Jamie and Karen will be performing three dances to try and secure their place as 2020 champions and lift the coveted glitterball trophy. The pair will performing their couple's choice street number, their Hercules charleston, and their Show Dance.

Jamie has made it to the semi-final of the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing

Jamie and Karen spoke to Zoe Ball about their recent place in the dance-off against Ranvir. Karen told the presenter: "He works hard and a lot of people don't see what he does behind the scenes. But he always stays positive and wanting to work. And that's why you've made the final."

Jamie also expressed his admiration for fellow contestant, Eastenders actress Maisie Smith: "She deserves a lot of credit," he said. "She's 19! When I was 19 years old, I was wearing a pink boilersuit trying to get into parties, not dancing on Strictly Come Dancing."

