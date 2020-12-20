Jamie Laing breaks silence after missing out on Strictly win The TV star was partnered with Karen Hauer

Jamie Laing has broken his silence following his Strictly Come Dancing loss.

The TV star, who was partnered with pro dancer Karen Hauer, took to Instagram to share his delight at Bill Bailey being crowned champion on Saturday night.

His gracious post didn't acknowledge his own loss, instead choosing to celebrate comedian Bill's victory. How sweet!

Alongside a picture of Bill holding a bottle of champagne aloft, Jamie wrote: "Mine and the nations champion!! What a hero!! I adore you @billbaileyofficial".

His dance partner Karen echoed Jamie's sentiments, penning: "Our 2020 @bbcstrictly Champions!@otimabuse @billbaileyofficial You guys rock Love you both".

Jamie shared a gracious post celebrating Bill Bailey's Strictly win

It was just this week that Karen defended Jamie's position in the final after the couple made it through last weekend's dreaded dance-off for the fourth time.

Jamie and Karen danced their hearts out in the final

The pair, who performed three dances in the BBC show's grand finale this weekend, were chatting to Zoe Ball about the semi-final's controversial dance-off, which saw Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice voted out.

Addressing the Made in Chelsea star, Karen said: "I've got to give it to you. This boy, he is so tough. He's tough, he's resilient. He comes back [and] he stays positive."

Karen defended Jamie's place in the final on It Takes Two

The pro-dancer continued: "He works hard and a lot of people don't see what he does behind the scenes. But he always stays positive and wanting to work. And that's why you've made the final."

Zoe made a quip made about the couple's repeated place in the dance-off, as she announced: "The only couple to have been in four dance-offs and got to the final!" She added: "You'll always have that one, I feel," before Jamie said: "That's our medal!"

