Adam Peaty has made a very surprising revelation about his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones' "annoying" habit during rehearsals this week, ahead of another stint in the BBC ballroom on Saturday night.

The pair, who were saved last week after Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima were unanimously voted out by the judges, took to Instagram to take part in a Q&A with their followers, when the Olympian revealed the fact about Katya.

The sportsman and professional dancer were asked by a fan: "What is the other ones most annoying habit?" To which Katya began: "Go on, what annoys you about me?"

Adam then didn't hold back as he responded: "When I pulled her toe nail off in dancing and then she keeps pulling it up." Ouch!

Katya was then keen to show followers, adding: "Yeah, look. He's done that!" before the former Strictly champion then showed off her painful looking injury. However, the professional then had the opportunity to get her own back on her celebrity partner. "Okay what annoys me about him is he burps," she said. "I don't like when people burp, I think it's rude."

Are you enjoying watching Adam and Katya?

The pair are no doubt hoping to have a more smooth-sailing time at Elstree this weekend after facing the dreaded dance-off following their Viennese Waltz for Halloween week. Adam and Katya are set to dance the jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, but can they impress viewers enough to swerve the red light on Sunday night's results show?

Adam took to social media to express his gratitude after being saved by the judges. After posting a photo of himself looking downcast in a Jacuzzi, he wrote: "How it feels to be in the bottom two. Truly humbled to be able to continue on this show and I will come back stronger.

"Unfortunately this week it meant I was going against @1judilove and @grazianodiprima who are incredible competitors and even more incredible people. Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far, thank you to @katyajones for being an amazing choreographer and person and pushing me bound my boundaries! I'm so grateful."

