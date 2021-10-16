Adam Peaty and Katya Jones speak Strictly friendships and swapping the pool for the dancefloor The Strictly Come Dancing couple have spoken exclusively to HELLO!

Strictly Come Dancing couple Adam Peaty and Katya Jones have taken part in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! Magazine - and the Olympian tells the magazine how he prefers training on the dancefloor than in the pool.

MORE: Dianne Buswell expecting 'bittersweet' weekend following Robert Webb's departure

“I have been swimming for nearly 17 years and I’m glad I’ve had this challenge,” champion swimmer Adam tells HELLO!. “I’ve learnt so much about my body and my mental state from dancing. It’s so energetic and positive.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Neil Jones dances with ex Katya in his modern apartment

You never know when your Strictly’s going to be over so I’ve made sure I enjoy it. Swimming is very tedious to train for but with dancing, if you get the right song, it can be the most amazing ten hours you’ve ever spent. I love music.

MORE: This Strictly Come Dancing star was in Glee – did you spot them?

MORE: Janette Manrara reveals surprise friendship with Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant

"It’s nice to show people I’m not just a swimmer and can be versatile and do something else.”

But with three Olympic gold medals and 14 world records to his name, he has found it hard to work alongside a partner. “As a solo athlete, I’m still getting used to having a partner and that has been a very eye-opening experience,” he adds.

And Katya is full of praise for her dance partner. “I’ve worked with athletes before and they’re always prepared but I remind Adam that everyone else is doing 40 to 50 hours a week too and putting in 100 percent and it really shows,” says Katya.

“It’s not just about the steps and hard work; it’s also the connection and the feeling you leave people with. You don’t just do the steps; you’ve got to perform them.”

MORE: Katya Jones reveals Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe secrets

Adam says that he is also enjoying forming friendships with his fellow celebrities on the show.

“I love sitting down on a Friday night with some of the others, having a glass of wine and chatting about what they do in their jobs and what I do in mine. They’re a great bunch of people and we all want each other to do well.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.