Strictly's Adam Peaty hits out after 'almost kiss' with Katya Jones - his girlfriend reacts The pair have made it through to week five

Strictly stars Katya Jones and Adam Peaty wowed fans and the judges on Saturday night with their incredible Argentine Tango - but it wasn't just their footwork that got viewers talking.

Following the show, a huge number took to social media to speculate as to whether the pair had almost shared a kiss at the end of their performance. And now both have taken to Instagram in the wake of the speculation.

Adam, 26, hit out at the rumours. He chose to share three photos - one of him and Katya dancing and two of the son he shares with longtime girlfriend Eirianedd Munro.

"We go again, thankyou so much for all your support! Such a relief!" he began. "To everyone who sees what they want to see, your comments have real life consequences. I will not be lowered or overcome by your gossip. Protect your energy. Great to spend some much needed time today with my boy."

Adam took to Instagram following Saturday's performance

Eirianedd herself shared her own good-humoured response on TikTok in which she wrote in the caption: "Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another women on live TV" as she pretended to cry. She then tipped her head back and fake screamed as the words 'Finding out 10 million people also watched it live' appeared on the screen.

Adam and Eiri have been dating since they first met on Tinder and welcomed their son George on 11 September 2020.

Adam with his girlfriend and their one-year-old son, George

Katya, meanwhile, posted a clip of their performance and wrote: "And we're through to week 5!

"We would never take your support for granted! Every week is a new challenge and we will carry on pushing ourselves as long as you let us. Argentine tango week was a real break through for @adam_peaty."

Katya reached out to thank fans for their support

The 32-year-old added: "We worked so so hard and we can't thank enough @leandropalou1 and @maria_tsiatsiani for their passion, exceptional teaching skills and love for their craft! I absolutely loved creating this magic with you! Thank you for your encouragement and belief, but more importantly for being the loveliest people who gave us confidence and support!"

