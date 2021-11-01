Adam Peaty poses for rare family photos alongside girlfriend Eirianedd after he and Katya Jones face dance-off The couple are parents to a son named George

Adam Peaty had a difficult weekend as he and Strictly dance partner Katya Jones ended up in the bottom two alongside Judi Love and Graziano di Prima – who sadly left the competition after all judges unanimously agreed on saving Adam and Katya.

All seemed better, however, on Sunday as the GB Olympian spent Halloween with his girlfriend Eirianedd Munro and their son George.

The family-of-three wore matching dark clothing and clown face paint and looked happy as they posed together in pictures shared by proud Eirianedd on Instagram.

"A family of killer clowns? Idk. Happy Halloween," she wrote alongside the snaps.

Adam alongside his family

Whilst Adam did not share any of the snaps on his personal account, he did post a picture of himself in a jacuzzi looking downcast.

"How it feels to be in the bottom two," he began his post.

"Truly humbled to be able to continue on this show and I will come back stronger. Unfortunately this week it meant I was going against @1judilove and @grazianodiprima who are incredible competitors and even more incredible people. Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far, thank you to @katyajones for being an amazing choreographer and person and pushing me bound my boundaries! I'm so grateful," he added.

The Olympian looked downcast on Sunday following the dance-off

Adam, 26, is clearly enjoying his time on the BBC dance show, but last month he was forced to speak out after rumours of a possible romance with his dance partner.

Taking to Instagram following his and Katya's steamy Argentine Tango during week four, in which the pair pretended to almost kiss, Adam shared a picture from the show alongside two of his son and told his followers: "We go again, thank you so much for all your support! Such a relief!

"To everyone who sees what they want to see, your comments have real-life consequences. I will not be lowered or overcome by your gossip. Protect your energy. Great to spend some much-needed time today with my boy."