Strictly star Katya Jones suffers surprising injury after debut with Adam Peaty The pair impressed with their opening dance

Katya Jones and her partner Adam Peaty pulled out all the stops as they made their Strictly Come Dancing debut together on Saturday night - but it came at a cost.

Taking to Instagram a short time after their appearance on the show, Katya shared details of a surprising injury she had suffered as a result.

MORE: Strictly's Amy Dowden breaks silence after positive COVID test

Loading the player...

WATCH: Neil Jones dances with ex Katya in his modern apartment

The 32-year-old shared three close-up snapshots to showcase her incredible makeup and hair - an intricate style that featured a high bun and a segmented ponytail.

READ: James and Ola Jordan’s Strictly verdict: Ugo’s grief, Anton’s debut and their pick for the final

MORE: 6 Strictly stars' show-stopping wedding photos: From Tom Fletcher to Sara Davies

She revealed: "I genuinely have a lump on my head today from this hairstyle! @fletcherhair didn’t shy away from the amount of pins he put in, but it was so worth it!

Katya revealed the price of her intricate hairstyle on Instagram

"Complimented by fierce makeup done by @hollylouisehmua. Possibly my favourite look of all times! #strictlycomedancing #hair #makeup #mua #fierce."

READ: Tom Fletcher accidentally discovered major Strictly secret before announcement

MORE: Emma Thompson brings Hollywood glamour to Strictly as she cheers husband Greg Wise

Olympic swimmer Adam, 26, was among the first to comment. "+5 total score," he told the pro. Hairstylist David Fletcher added: "Apologies for the lump!!! but totes worth it… my all-time favourite for sure!"

The star and partner Adam impressed with their Strictly debut

Ski star Chemmy Alcott, meanwhile, shared her own experience of working with David. "I remember on DOI he did my hair and I had this insane mowhaw with 115 bobby pins in!" she told the dancer.

READ: Neil Jones praises ex Katya Jones ahead of new Strictly series

MORE: Katya Jones reveals Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe secrets

Adam and Katya impressed viewers and the judges with their Cha-Cha-Cha, scoring 30 points for their efforts. After just one episode, the couple are sharing second spot on the leaderboard with John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who received a standing ovation with the first-ever all-male performance.

The couple scored 30 points for their first dance

Currently sitting at the top of the scoreboard, however, are Aj Odudu and her pro partner, newcomer Kai Widdrington. The couple scored an impressive 34 points for their Jive - two eights and two nines from the judges.

Strictly 2021 might only just be underway but the show has already suffered a setback. Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden have been forced into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in this weekend's show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.