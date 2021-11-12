Disney+ drops first look at Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus 2 Double, double toil and trouble...

Double, double toil and trouble... Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy are back for Hocus Pocus 2 and ready to make some magical mischief as the Sanderson sisters.

As part of this year's Disney+ Day, the streaming service shared a first look photo at the highly anticipated sequel which is currently filming in Rhode Island.

In the photo, the threesome sport their original costumes with Sex and the City star Sarah wearing a classic pink look, while 75-year-old Bette rocks her green-and-purple dress and 64-year-old Kathy in her red outfit.

And yes, all three have their trademark wacky hair.

"They're already running amok, amok, amok!'' shared Disney.

. "@BetteMidler, @SJP, and @KathyNajimy are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022."

Disney shared the first look at the Sanderson Sisters in the 21st century

The film will air on the streaming service. Bette also shared the picture with fans, simply captioning it with her character's iconic line: "Sistaaaaahs! 'Tis time!"

Hocus Pocus 2 picks up nearly 30 years after the events of the first film, which saw a teenage boy, a new girl in his class and his youngest sister, as they accidentally reawakened a trio of witches out of the 17th-century and into 1993 Salem, Massachusetts.

The upcoming film follows a similar premise: teens Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) have to stop the Sanderson sisters once again after they accidentally summon them back to Salem.

Doug Jones will be back at Billy

Original Hocus Pocus star Doug Jones, who played the zombie Billy Butcherson in the original film is also returning for the sequel.

Doug previously opened up about how much he'd like to return to the role. He told Digital Spy: "There was talk about doing a '20 years later' sequel that I would have been involved with. I was actually approached and asked about that. I would love to reprise Billy Butcherson. It's not off the table."

Additional cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

