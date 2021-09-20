Fans are majorly upset after favourites lose out at Emmy Awards - details There can only be one winner, and people aren’t happy about it!

After a very popular year in television, it’s fair to say that there were some seriously tough categories at the Emmy Awards - and fans certainly weren’t happy when some of the favourites to win the prestigious accolade missed out during Sunday night’s ceremony.

Viewers were particularly disappointed that the nominees for WandaVision didn’t receive any recognition for the popular Disney+ show. Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn were nominated, and the show itself was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, but lost out to Ewan McGregor, Kate Winslet and Julianne Nicholson in their respective categories, while The Queen’s Gambit took home the award for limited series.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “The range that Elizabeth Olsen showcased while playing Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision was absolutely remarkable. That was a tough category and any winner is worthy but I’m just so proud of her for changing the game and delivering that outstanding performance.” Another person added: “No shade to Julianne, who is wonderful, but Kathryn Han was next-level in #WandaVision and deserved that #Emmys."

Bo Burnham lost out for Inside

Fans were also disappointed that Bo Burnham didn’t receive the Emmy award for his Netflix comedy special Inside, which was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special. The accolade went to Hamilton and taking to social media, one person wrote: “Look, I love Hamilton. You love Hamilton.

"But Bo Burnham wrote and performed a brilliant original one-man show from his home. Come on here.” Another person tweeted: “I love love love LOVE Hamilton. I do. But Bo Burnham deserved that. Inside was genius and made for the small screen.”

Viewers were also disappointed that Kathryn didn't win

The ceremony took place on Sunday night and saw The Crown sweep up with seven wins - with stars including Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor winning in their categories, while Ted Lasso won four, including Lead Actor, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham.

