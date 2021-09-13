Hawkeye’s trailer has finally been released - but fans have a major complaint Are you looking forward to the new Disney+ show

Following the success of the Marvel TV series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, the first trailer for Hawkeye is finally here - but fans have one big complaint about the footage that has been released so far.

The nearly two-minute clip is a very Christmassy affair as it shows Clint Barton enjoying the holidays with his family while making up for lost time after they were dusted during the blip - but it looks like his past is about to catch up with him.

Helped by Hailee, who plays Kate Bishop, the pair have to face unknown adversaries, who we know, following the events of Black Widow, include Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s younger adoptive sister who is told to hunt down Clint in the final moments of the film. However, fans were disappointed when Yelena, who is played by Florence Pugh, didn’t appear in the trailer.

The new Disney+ show looks seriously good!

One person wrote: “Where's Yelena?? Give me Yelena,” while another added: “#Hawkeye trailer was so cool!! It's very Christmasy, but where's Yelena? I guess in the Official one, it's still very exciting though!” A third person tweeted: “OKAY THAT TRAILER WAS AWESOME BUT...I'M STILL CONFUSED. what's going on? Christmas Marvel? Where is Yelena? #Hawkeye really didn't give much away.”

The show will be out on 24 November, and Hailee opened up about playing Kate, telling Collider: ”If there's anyone to trust, it’s Marvel. I’m just so honoured to be a part of the MCU, and more so excited to be able to talk about it. It's been quite a while that I’ve been having to keep that a secret, and I'm not good at that.

Fans missed Yelena in the trailer

“It's been a wonderful experience, developing this character and taking elements of her from the comics and what we know with her history. It's just very exciting to be playing a character, much like Emily, that is so loved by so many people."

