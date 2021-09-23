Y: The Last Man: is Disney+ new drama worth the watch? It is based on the bestselling comic book series

Disney+ has recently released a new drama, Y: The Last Man, which follows a world in which every mammal in the world with the Y chromosome is suddenly killed, mysteriously leaving only one cisgender man (and his pet monkey) left. But is the dystopian drama worth the watch?

Taking to Twitter to discuss the new series, and it sounds like it has been very well received so far! One person wrote: “#YTheLastMan is such a good show. You know what? That doesn’t do it justice. I think Y is one of the best shows on TV.” Another added: “#YTheLastMan really has been great so far! Great work from seemingly everyone involved from what I can tell!”

A third person added: “Finally got around to watching the first episode of #YTheLastMan. I absolutely loved the comics. And this first episode did not disappoint…damn.”

So what is the show actually about? The official synopsis reads: “Y: The Last Man” traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey.

“The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.”

The show was in development for over five years, and its showrunner, Eliza Clark, opened up about finally being able to make the series, telling Observer: “I think one of the things that I love as a fan is that I don’t want to watch the thing that I love just be translated one-to-one because then you know everything that’s going to happen next.

The show is currently available on Disney+

“But, one of things that’s so beautiful about the comic book is that it has this kind of meta quality, and it’s in conversation with other movies and books. I’ll just say, I think our adaptation is in conversation with the book in ways I think fans will notice, that people who aren’t fans of the book won’t necessarily, but I think is really fun. So I’m excited for people who love the book to see it; I’m one of those people.”

