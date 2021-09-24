Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute after 'unbearable' death of Sex and the City costar Willie Garson 'Sometimes silence is a statement of the gravity,' she said

Sarah Jessica Parker has broken her silence following the death of her Sex and the City costar and friend Willie Garson.

Calling the past few days "unbearable", Sarah Jessica shared a series of old pictures of her and Willie together on set and holidays.

"Sometimes silence is a statement," she shared, "of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

The actress continued: "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

She went on to send her "love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen".

Willie was a father to 20-year-old Nathen, whom he adopted in 2009.

SJP shared several pictures from her years with Willie

"You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa," she shared.

Sarah Jessica then concluded: "These were his last words to me. 'Great bangles all around.' Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP."

Willie starred as Stanford Blatch in Sex And The City, appearing in the original series and the two movies.

He had also been filming the new series, And Just Like That.

The pair starred together on the hit HBO show

The actor's 20-year-old son Nathen shared the new with fans on Monday, posting a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, writing: "I love you so much papa.

"Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you."

Alongside a series of pictures of his father on adventures around the world, he added: "I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.

"Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it."

SJP and Willie were friends for over 30 years

Born in 1964, Willie was also known for playing Mozzie in the USA Network series White Collar, and Gerald Hirsch in the reboot of Hawaii Five-0.

He also lent voice to Netflix animation Big Mouth, and had a recurring role on The CW's Supergirl from 2019 to 2020.

