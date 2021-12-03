Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapham unveils major transformation - and it's so festive! The TV star has debuted a new hairstyle just in time for the holiday season

Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman has undergone a major transformation just in time for the holiday season - and we can't get over just how good she looks!

MORE: The surprising way Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman began her career

The TV star, who has been part of the daytime property show since 2009, surprised her followers this week when she unveiled new candyfloss pink highlights. Showing off her new 'do in a short video uploaded to her Instagram page, she can be seen saying: "Just had some festive pink added to my hair, and I really like it. Going to be a keeper!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicki Chapman's garden is a gorgeous haven

She was soon inundated with comments from fans who had a lot to say about the new look. "Oh WOW! You look AMAZING Nicki! Love love LOVE. Super suits you," one wrote, while another remarked: "Looking festive Nicki." A third simply added: "Pretty in pink!"

MORE: Nicki Chapman leaves fans gob-smacked with incredible new snaps

MORE: Nicki Chapman recalls terrifying moment she experienced brain tumour symptoms while filming

This isn't the first time that Nicki, who also hosts her own Radio 2 show on Saturday mornings, has experimented with her hair. Earlier this year, the 54-year-old revealed that she had got extensions to help her "super fine" hair.

Nicki has debuted a new hairstyle just in time for the holiday season

Sharing a snap from the salon chair, the 54-year-old explained in the caption: "I've been going to @richardwardhair since my Pop Idol days so you could say we go 'way, way back!'"

She added that filming for the programme outside in all weathers meant her hair can suffer at times. "As I have super fine hair, being outside in all elements filming doesn't exactly help my barnet one bit so extensions have been the way to go."

Nicki often shares photos from her time filming for Escape to the Country, but recently she has taken a break from the show to enjoy some much-deserved downtime.

MORE: Nicki Chapman leaves fans gob-smacked with incredible new snaps

The BBC presenter could be seen looking amazing as she enjoyed a week away in Ibiza with friends, writing alongside the images: "Just cruising with the gang.

"The week away in Ibiza with our newly wed friends seems to have flown by… highlights many but getting a Sea Ray 290 over to Formentera to watch the sunset was sublime."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox