Meet Chesney Hawkes' three children and wife of almost 30 years

Singer, musician and actor Chesney Hawkes is best known for voicing the hit 1991 single The One and Only, as well as appearing on ITV's Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

The 54-year-old pop star began his career at just 19, and comes from a family of famous faces, with a musician father, Len "Chip" Hawkes, actress mother Carol Dilworth and musician sister Keely Hawkes.

Now, the star is making his debut on Celebrity Escape to the Country, which airs on BBC One at 6.30pm on Tuesday 30 December and sees Chesney search for a rural retreat with the help of host Jules Hudson.

But while the singer looks for a new countryside escape in the Cotswolds for his family, how much do you actually know about Chesney's brood? Read on to find out everything we know…

© BBC / Naked West / Fremantle Krissy appeared alongside her husband and Jules on Celebrity Escape to the Country Who is Chesney Hawkes' wife? Chesney was just 22 when he first met his wife of nearly 30 years, Kristina, also known as Krissy. The 20-year-old American actress and model caught his eye when he was supporting a friend who was playing a gig in a pub in Barnes in 1995. Reflecting on the moment he saw Krissy and her friend walk into the pub, Chesney told The Guardian in 2022: "It was crazy that they were there and not, say, in the West End, but I walked up to one and asked if I could buy her a drink and she said: 'I'll have a pint of lager, please.' I was like: 'Oh my God! Will you marry me?'"

© Getty Images for BAFTA Chesney and Krissy have been married for 28 years Krissy came into Chesney's life at the right time and despite his early success, she was the breadwinner in the first couple of years. Speaking to The Times, he explained: "As well as paying the bills, Krissy was instrumental in sorting my life out. That dark place I was in finally began to feel a little lighter. "The fact that someone so gorgeous, talented and caring was taking an interest in me brought some much-needed happiness into my world. She got me writing songs again, she got me meeting people. She told me it was time to stop hiding. I became a better, more capable man because of her."

© BBC / Naked West / Fremantle Chesney and Krissy are on the hunt for a countryside home The pair tied the knot in July 1997, two years after their first meeting, and went on to welcome three children, Casey, 24, Jesse, 22, and Indi, 20. After spending time living between LA and the UK, the family decided to move back to Surrey full-time in 2024.

© Getty Images for The Artists Pro Chesney's eldesr son is Casey Who are Chesney Hawkes' three children? Unsurprisingly, the talent for entertaining seems to run in the family, as Casey, Jesse and Indi have all followed in their father's footsteps in some way. Casey, Chesney's eldest son, is an actor and performed alongside his dad in the 2019 musical Godspell. Meanwhile, Indi attended the prestigious BRIT School and graduated in 2024 and performed with his dad during Rewind South Festival 2025.

© Redferns Chesney and Indi at Rewind South Festival 2025 Praising his youngest son's success, Chesney told Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show: "My boy, he's just finished two years at the Brit school and he is an incredible guitar player and he is way better than I ever was and he is now my lead guitar player and he comes on the road with me. "It's one of my favourite things in life right now to look over on stage and see my boy with his foot on the monitor and throwing guitar shapes and as long as he deems me worthy, he is welcome on my stage."

© ITV/Shutterstock Casey, Chesney, Jesse and Indi appeared on This Morning during lockdown During lockdown in 2020, all three of Chesney's children joined him for a special performance on ITV's This Morning to reprise his 90s hit. It was during this interview that Chesney revealed Jesse was also attending a performing arts school. Reflecting on being in isolation during the Covid pandemic, Chesney told This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: "We're all feeling it, aren't we, it's tough. Luckily, I'm in isolation with these beautiful people here." Looking back, Chesney says his family has kept him grounded. "I was just a kid when the fame thing happened," he told The Times. "When you're young it's easy to believe the hype. But with the help of Krissy and our kids, I found real life."

Celebrity Escape to the Country is available to watch on BBC One at 6.30pm on Tuesday 30 December.