Nicki Chapman is a professional when it comes to showing hopeful house hunters round the gorgeous English countryside for Escape to the Country, but it seems the TV presenter has been enjoying an escape of her own in sunnier climates recently.

The broadcaster took to Instagram on Friday to share an incredible video from her recent trip to Ibiza, showing a gorgeous looking sunset, writing in the caption: "This is how we roll. Thank you Ibiza." We're not jealous at all!

It's safe to say, her fans were gob-smacked by the enviable snaps. One person wrote: "Oh my goodness Nicki… this is amazing, it's like a living picture", as another added: "What wonderful happy memories!! Looks amazing thanks for sharing fellow Chappers."

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old's post from Thursday also wowed her followers. The BBC presenter could be seen looking amazing as she partied on a boat with her friends, writing alongside the images: "Just cruising with the gang.

"The week away in Ibiza with our newly wed friends seems to have flown by… highlights many but getting a Sea Ray 290 over to Formentera to watch the sunset was sublime."

A fan said in one comment: "Beautiful natural ladies, what younger Instagrammers should aspire to. Nicki looks stunning in her black bikini," and another simply wrote: "You look stunning Nicki!"

Nicki shared plenty of holiday snaps on her social media

Nicki has been a regular face on British TV since she first appeared on Pop Idol alongside Simon Cowell in 2001.

The television star then moved into presenting lifestyle shows like Castles In The Country, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and Holidays at Home. In 2009, she joined the Escape to the Country team and has been a staple on the series ever since.

Nicki, who is married to music executive Dave Shackleton, also appears on other popular shows like Morning Live alongside Repair Shop favourite, Will Kirk.

