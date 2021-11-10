Jules Hudson reveals future of On the Farm - get the details Are you a fan of the Channel 5 show?

Jules Hudson has become a regular on our TV screens thanks to his work on BBC's Escape to the Country and Channel 5 programme, On the Farm, which he presents alongside Helen Skelton and JB Gill – and now, the broadcaster and countryside expert has revealed some exciting news about the future of On the Farm.

The 51-year-old shared a photo on Instagram last week from Cannon Hall farm with his co-presenter, Helen, and wrote in the caption: "A quick reminder; the final episode of This week on the Farm is now on this Friday, at 7pm @channel5_tv @onthefarmc5 @cannonhallfarm @daisybeckstudios @jbgill @helenskelton."

After seeing the announcement about the final episode in the current series, one of Jules' followers was keen to know more about the future of the show. "Will we get a Christmas show this year?" they asked, to which the TV host responded: "Yes, you will!" The news went down a treat with the follower, who then added: "Excellent!"

Jules has hosted the show regularly in recent years, and also features on spin-off versions such as Friday on the Farm. It's likely that filming for the Christmas special will soon commence, as Jules revealed they had wrapped filming for the 2020 festive episode in early December.

Jules and Helen will be back for a Christmas episode!

The presenting and production team have faced many setbacks over the past year and a half due to restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to The Scottish Mail last year, Jules candidly revealed how the coronavirus pandemic had affected him: "It's been financially devastating.

"I've lost a lot of expected income. My diary is absolutely empty. Normally, I'd now be filming Escape to the Country and I was planning to go on a tour to promote my latest book. But, of course, all of that has been cancelled. This quarter I've lost between £50,000 and £60,000 of anticipated income."

Jules continued: "The only upside has been spending more time with our five-year-old son Jack. He is a real little helper to me and my wife Tania."

