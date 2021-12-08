Holly Willoughby shows off sweet singing voice during live This Morning moment The presenter has a great set of pipes!

Holly Willoughby showcased her lovely singing voice during a live segment on This Morning on Wednesday.

MORE: Gino D'Acampo snaps at Holly Willoughby in awkward This Morning moment

The presenter was hosting the phone-in Spin to Win competition with Phillip Schofield when she started singing along to Brenda Lee's Rockin' around the Christmas tree.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly shows off her singing voice

The music played while the presenting duo were waiting for a viewer of the ITV daytime show to answer the phone. After hearing the intro to the festive tune, Holly said: "Oh, I like this one," before bursting into song.

She sang the opening lyric: "We're rocking around the Christmas tree," before realising that she was singing on live national television. She turned to Phillip and said: "Am I singing? Oh, I'm singing aren't I?"

The caller picked up the phone and gave the correct password soon after, but we would have loved to hear more of Holly's impressive set of pipes!

MORE: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby reference Piers Morgan's GMB walk out - and fans are loving it

MORE: Phillip Schofield left red-faced after being caught on phone during live This Morning segment

Holly and Phillip have given us some entertaining Spin to Win moments over the past year, one of which occurred when a contestant swore on live television!

The presenters have provided us with some entertaining Spin to Win moments

The hilarious segment happened in November of this year when the caller referred to the Spin to Win goodby bag as a "bag of [expletive]". Phillip quickly apologised to the viewers, encouraging caller Linda to use the word "shizzle" instead. He said: "No! Shizzle, Linda! Sorry!" The This Morning stars then fell into a fit of laughter before Holly quipped: "We were all thinking it Linda."

Since then, the presenters have often referred to the goodby bag as "the bag of shizzle".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.