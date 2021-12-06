James Martin made a shocking revelation on This Morning on Monday when he told the presenters that he started working in professional restaurants when he was just ten years old.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were shocked to learn that the professional chef began his career washing pots in a restaurant at such a young age.

WATCH: James Martin reveals exciting news

Chatting to the presenters while making his creamy chicken and tarragon winter stew, James revealed that the classic French meal was the second dish he ever learnt to make.

He said: "This is one of the first, actually probably the second dish I ever learnt to cook. I was aged just 12 years old at a place called the Hotel de Plaisance, which is a two-star Michelin in Saint-Émilion."

After being asked if he always knew that he wanted to be a chef, James replied: "Ever since I was six years old. Had a pan in my hand, fell in love with food."

James started working in restaurants at the age of ten

"I started cooking in professional restaurants when I was ten, washing pots," he revealed, which was met with exclamations of disbelief from both Holly and Phillip who responded, "No way," and "Really?" respectively.

James continued: "This was in France when I used to go on a summer holiday and I would then be sat in the kitchen and helping in the kitchen. This was the second dish I ever learnt."

