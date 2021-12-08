Gino D'Acampo snaps at Holly Willoughby in awkward This Morning moment Phillip's reaction was priceless!

Gino D'Acampo snapped at Holly Willoughby during a cooking segment on This Morning on Wednesday.

MORE: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby reference Piers Morgan's GMB walk out - and fans are loving it

The TV chef was teaching Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield how to make his Christmas truffle pasta dish in a festive cookalong when Gino noticed the presenter was still wearing her rings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo snaps at Holly Willoughby

He said to Holly: "Oh, you have rings on? Not on the fresh pasta. No rings when you make fresh pasta, no rings," prompting Phillip to raise his eyebrows at the camera.

He continued: "I didn't think after the 20 years of doing this together, I need to tell you not to wear the rings."

Holly briefly said, "Ok," before moving the conversation on.

MORE: Phillip Schofield left red-faced after being caught on phone during live This Morning segment

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals her favourite thing about herself - and it'll surprise you

The Italian chef was on the show to make his festive dish using fresh egg pasta. The presenting duo were copying Gino as he mixed his own dough before kneading it and cutting it by hand.

Gino appeared on the show to cook his festive pasta dish

As the show was coming to an end, the presenters were taking their time to cut their pasta and almost ran out of time. Phillip said: "This puts us massively under pressure because we are running out of time."

Holly added: "We might have to put this as our best bits today because we're going to have to go to the Loose Women."

Luckily, the This Morning stars managed to plate up their pasta in time before tucking into the delicious meal.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.