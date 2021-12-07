Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby reference Piers Morgan's GMB walk out - and fans are loving it The presenters greeted the former GMB host through the camera

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby greeted Piers Morgan through the camera while live on This Morning on Tuesday after Phillip told a Christmas cracker joke that referenced the former Good Morning Britain presenter.

MORE: This Morning viewers bewildered as show makes major change for very special reason

While talking to Gyles Brandreth and Vanessa Feltz about topical new Christmas cracker jokes that have recently been released, Phillip told one that referenced Piers' exit on GMB back in March this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby Talks Loving Being Pregnant

Phillip asked Holly and the two guests: "What's Piers Morgan's favourite Christmas song?", before singing: "Walking off on air," to the tune of Walking in the Air from The Snowman.

The presenter was met with laughs from the other guests before Holly responded: "Shall we end on that one? We've peaked. Morning Piers."

MORE: This Morning stars Holly and Phil discuss health concerns ahead of Christmas

MORE: Holly Willoughy stuns viewers with candid pregnancy confession

Phillip then praised the quality of the newly released Christmas cracker jokes, saying: "The whole point is that we should update our crackers, and we've just laughed at Christmas crackers and that, for me, is the first time in a long time."

Piers Morgan walked out of GMB in March

Viewers of the ITV daytime show took to social media to tweet the This Morning hashtag, posting laughing emojis and comments about the cracker joke. One person wrote: "What's Piers Morgan's favourite Christmas song? Walking off on air. That's actually genius," while another added: "What is @piersmorgan favourite Christmas song? Walking off on air. Face with tears of joy. First Christmas cracker joke that actually made me chuckle!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.