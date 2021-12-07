Phillip Schofield left red-faced after being caught on phone during live This Morning segment The This Morning presenters were giggling about the incident

Phillip Schofield was caught looking at his phone by his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby while live on the ITV show on Tuesday.

While off-camera, the presenter was using his phone to turn the heating up in his house via an app when he accidentally spoke over a live fashion item being filmed outside the studio.

Towards the end of the fashion segment, Phillip can be heard saying: "[expletive] hell, it's only 12 degrees in my conservatory."

When the two presenters appeared back on camera, Phillip started giggling before Holly said: "Did you just get busted looking at the weather?"

Looking down the camera, Holly told the viewers: "If you look down there, he's actually kicking his phone across the floor. To be fair, it was a ladies fashion item, there wasn't much for you there."

Attempting to defend himself, Phillip responded: "Also, I looked at the weather and thought, 'Oh I bet it's cold, I'll turn the heating on,' so I was turning the heating on and I said as [the item] finished, 'Oh my god it's only 12 degrees in the conservatory.'"

Laughing at her co-host, Holly said: "That's amazing, Oh Phil."

Phillip was caught by his This Morning co-host

Picking up his phone from the floor, Phillip showed the viewers at home the app he was using to turn the heating up in his conservatory. As he pointed his phone screen towards the camera, he said, while giggling, "I've just set it for 24 degrees to warm up for when I get in."

The presenter then told the viewers that he usually watches the fashion segments, saying: "Honestly, I watch mostly."

