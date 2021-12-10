Call the Midwife announces release date for season 11 - and it's sooner than you think! We can't wait for this!

Call the Midwife have finally announced the release date for the upcoming 11th series of the hit BBC show - and it's sooner than you think!

We won't have to wait too long after the Christmas special as the new series starts on Sunday 2 January on BBC One.

WATCH: Real Midwives Reveal How Accurate Call The Midwife Is - And We're Surprised!

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, the period drama wrote: "NEWS!! BBC announces that our new Series 11 of Call the Midwife will begin on Sunday January 2nd on BBC One !! Only eight days to wait after our Christmas Special!"

What will happen in season 11?

We don't know much about what will happen in the upcoming series but we do know that it will be set in 1967 and there are some major legislative changes that the show may address.

Firstly, the Abortion Act 1967 was passed, legalising abortions on certain grounds in the United Kingdom. Another major law passed was the Sexual Offences Act 1967 which legalised homosexual acts in England and Wales between two consenting men over the age of 21. Perhaps these themes will arise in the new series?

The new series will start on Sunday 2 January

What will happen in the Christmas special?

While you're waiting for the new series to land on BBC One, you can look forward to the upcoming Christmas special.

The BBC recently teased the festive episode, writing: "Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House as Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding. The Nonnatus team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant Mums to be, each with their own challenging case. Luckily Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to support the team."

