Call the Midwife announces major return of beloved cast member for Christmas special We are so excited for this!

BBC One's Call the Midwife has confirmed the return of a long-serving cast member for the Christmas special.

MORE: Call the Midwife star shares very unexpected detail about Christmas special

The period drama took to Facebook to share the news with a festive photograph, revealing that Max Macmillan, who plays Timothy Turner, will be returning for the special episode after his character went off to medical school in the last series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Real Midwives Reveal How Accurate Call The Midwife Is - And We're Surprised!

Posting a photo of Max standing next to his on-screen father, Stephen McGann, the show wrote the following caption: "In the new Christmas Special, we’re delighted to feature the return from medical school of young Timothy Turner, played by Max Macmillan.

"Max is one of our longest-serving cast members – having starred in our first Christmas Special at the tender age of 11! But now Max is a strapping 21-year-old graduate and, just like his screen character, is now able to partake in more interesting festive aspects of Nonnatus life."

MORE: Real midwives reveal how accurate Call the Midwife is - and we're surprised!

MORE: Helen George shares intimate glimpse inside cosy home after welcoming second daughter

The post also included a comment from Stephen McGann, who teased Timothy's role in the upcoming episode, which will see the Nonnatus House staff faced with a busy Christmas Day. "This year I’m delighted to be working with Max in some interesting ways in the Christmas story," he said.

Max Macmillan who plays Timothy will return for the festive special

"He’s a medical student – so as a GP, I’m keen to let him see a little bit more of the work I do. But it ends up being just a little bit more than we bargained for..!"

Fans were thrilled with the news and took to the comments section to express their excitement. One person wrote: "Looking forward to seeing this year’s Christmas show! Watching Timothy grow up and in Dr Turner’s “shoes” has been a joy," while another added: "Wonderful news, look forward to seeing him."

A third person commented: "So glad Timothy will be in it. I hope he has a main storyline."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.