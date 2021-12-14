David Tennant opens up about 'weird' experience working with son in new BBC series The father and son star alongside each other in a new adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days

David Tennant has opened up about the "weird" experience of working with his eldest son, Ty Tennant, for upcoming BBC drama, Around the World in 80 Days.

MORE: Georgia Tennant shares gorgeous new photo of daughter Birdie – and fans all say the same thing

The miniseries, which is set to be the talk of the Christmas TV schedule, will see the former Doctor Who star lead the cast, with his son taking on the role of a gang leader who he comes across while in New York.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the official trailer for new BBC show Around the World in 80 Days

Joining The One Show via video link on Monday evening, the 50-year-old actor admitted that it was a "quite weird" experience working in front of the camera with his son for the first time ever.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Around the World in 80 days - cast, synopsis, air date and more

MORE: David Tennant opens up about who will play the next Doctor

He said: "It's a bit of a transition when you move from a parental relationship to colleagues at work."

He assured viewers that Ty, who is the eldest child of David and his wife, Georgia, did not get given the role solely because of his connections. "I mean, this is nothing to do with me!" he said. "I did not get him the job. Steve Barron, our director, heard that Ty was acting and went and checked him out and thought: 'Oh, he's pretty good, let's have him'.

Ty, 19, is the eldest child of David and his wife, Georgia

"And then suddenly you're on set and having to interact in a slightly different way. It's a mixture of kind of parental pride and worry, I suppose. But actually, the truth is that he's so professional and assured and at home on set that I just really loved it."

MORE: 10 rare photos of David and Georgia Tennant's five adorable children

Ty, 19, was adopted by David not long after he and wife Georgia married in 2011. The husband and wife also share four other children, Olive, 10, Wilfred, eight, Doris, six, and Birdie.

Ty is not the only Tennant offspring following in David's footsteps; Olive has also launched her acting career, starring in Sir Kenneth Branagh's new movie Belfast alongside Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench and Outlander star Caitriona Balfe. Talent certainly runs in the household!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox