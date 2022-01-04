The Tourist viewers aren't happy with this detail in the first episode Jamie Dornan and Shalom Brune-Franklin lead the cast

The Tourist began on BBC One over the weekend and fans are fully engrossed in the head-scratching plot. However, the opening scenes of the new mystery drama sparked a lot of conversation – with some viewers saying one moment had "ripped off" another famous piece of work.

Taking to social media to give their verdict, many were in agreement that the car chase involving main character, played by Jamie Dornan, and a truck driver was eerily similar to 1970s action movie, Duel, directed by Steven Spielberg.

One fan tweeted: "I hope there's more to The Tourist than the plot of Duel..." Another was also confused by the similarities, writing: "Why is opening of The Tourist a rip off of 70's film Duel?" As a third echoed: "Well 10 minutes into The Tourist on #BBCOne and it's an absolute dead pinch of the Steven Spielberg film Duel with Dennis Weaver!"

Despite the first moments sparking some controversy, the remainder of the first episode went down a treat with fans and plenty have gone on to binge all six episodes after BBC dropped the boxset on iPlayer.

Viewers noticed the similarities between The Tourist and the movie Duel

For those unaware, The Tourist tells the story of an Irish man who finds himself embroiled in a tense car chase in the middle of the Australian Outback.

Suddenly, the driver is involved in a major car crash with a huge lorry and Jamie Dornan's character then wakes up in hospital and realises he has amnesia. He has no memory of who he is or why he's in the country and the rest of the series details his attempt to retrace his steps in order to find answers.

Many have already voiced their theories on what's going to happen for the rest of the series. One person tweeted: "#TheTourist theory; Jamie Dornan is actually the bad guy but has forgotten."

Another wrote: "It's obvious he supplied the explosive and she spilled the drink on him to get him away from the scene. But what was the point of blowing up that restaurant?"

