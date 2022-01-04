Coleen Nolan reveals the reason she didn't invite Brenda Edwards for Christmas Day The singer explained her decision on the ITV panel show

Coleen Nolan has revealed the reason why she didn't invite fellow Loose Women star Brenda Edwards to her house on Christmas Day.

MORE: Coleen Nolan's post-divorce home is a private love nest with boyfriend – photos

Brenda had been thinking about going to Coleen's home for the festive occasion as she had been given the day off from performing in Hairspray The Musical in Blackpool but explained that she hadn't been invited.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals why she didn't invite Brenda Edwards for Christmas Day

Speaking to the panel, Brenda said: "Yes I was only an hour away and she [Coleen] didn't invite me."

Singer Coleen exclaimed, "You are such a liar," before telling host Ruth Langsford and fellow panellist Gloria Hunniford: "I texted her and I put, 'Where are you?' She put, 'I'm back home,'" to which Brenda replied: "Which part of 'Where are you?' is 'Do you want to come round for Christmas turkey?'"

"Listen, because when you said, 'I'm back home,' I thought, 'Phew, I don't have to invite her,'" said Coleen, laughing. "If you'd have said, 'I'm in Blackpool,' I would have said 'I'm on my way up, come back with me.'"

MORE: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share exciting wedding update

MORE: Ruth Langsford dazzles in the must-have sequin skirt of the season

"I starved, I starved," Brenda jokingly replied.

Brenda had no turkey on Christmas Day

The musical theatre star then went on to explain that she and her family had limited food on Christmas Day as her turkey was still frozen and she'd left her breakfast ingredients back in her flat in Blackpool on Christmas Eve.

She told the panel: "I love doing the whole Christmas dinner and everything, but basically, my turkey was still frozen and I forgot my bacon, eggs and sausages back at the apartment in Blackpool. So the kids had no breakfast and they had no Christmas dinner."

Explaining why they had no turkey, Brenda said: "I took it out the night before Christmas Eve, to season it up on Christmas Eve so it would be ready for Christmas Day, got to London and it was still frozen so I couldn't season it up."

Brenda has been appearing as the character Motormouth Maybelle in the 2021/22 touring production of Hairspray The Musical.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.