Nadia Sawalha opens up about husband Mark Adderley's sad family history 

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her husband's sad family history while chatting on Loose Women.

The celebrity panel were discussing whether it is acceptable for parents to spoil their children at Christmas when Nadia revealed that her husband, Mark Adderley, was a child of poverty.

While the presenter said that she, herself, doesn't spoil her two daughters, Maddy, 18, and Kiki, 14, she explained why her husband enjoys giving them gifts. She said: "I worry about my husband spoiling them. I think, like a lot of people, he worries. He was more of a worrier as a child of poverty."

She continued: "His mother didn't have a lot of money when he was growing up and so he goes totally over the top and makes up anything he might have wanted to have."

Nadia also said that while her children are showered with presents from their dad at Christmas time, they are not spoiled all year round. She said: "But you know what, ever since they were little they've always opened one present at a time. They're not spoilt, he spoils them but they are lovely people.

"I think if you're spoiling your child the whole year round that's something different but I think it's nice to be spoilt and to spoil somebody."

This isn't the first time the former Eastenders actress has spoken about her husband on the ITV lunchtime show. Opening up about his sobriety in 2017, she said: "In this world where everything revolved around drink I am overwhelmed with how extraordinary he is to do it. It's so hard. You do have to work it every single day."

Nadia opened up about her husband Mark's childhood

More recently, however, Nadia celebrated her husband as he marked 17 years of sobriety this year. Taking to Instagram in October, she wrote: "I feel so emotional this morning… Seventeen years ago today my super smart, funny, kind, loving, tortured, talented husband @mark_adderley put down alcohol for good."

She continued: "For me. For his daughters. For all those that loved him. NOT for himself. He couldn't for himself. Alcohol had unwittingly, right from his very first drink, been his medication for the agonies of Bipolar 2 and depression."

