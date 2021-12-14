Coleen Nolan leaves co-hosts speechless following surprising dating confession

Nicky Morris
The Loose Women star left her fellow presenters laughing after making a hilarious remark about her surprising dating confession...
Coleen Nolan surprised her fellow Loose Women panellists on the ITV show on Monday after admitting that she struggles to date shorter men.
The singer was joined by Charlene White, Linda Robson and Penny Lancaster on the show and left the three women surprised after making a hilarious remark about her dating confession.
When chatting about whether height matters in a relationship, Coleen admitted that it does for her. She said: "I've got to say, I'm a bit shallow with that, it does put me off."
The TV presenter, who is currently in a relationship, surprised her fellow panellists, prompting Charlene to ask: "Does it really put you off completely?"
Defending herself, Coleen explained it was due to being insecure about her own height: "But I think it's because it's nothing to do with them," she said. "It's my own insecurity because I've always been the tallest of my sisters, believe it or not, so I always felt like the Amazon woman in the group. When I'm with a guy, I feel more protected when the guy is taller.
"So it doesn't matter how tall they are but if they're my height or smaller, it's instantly like, 'I can't,' because I think I'm going to have to carry him over the threshold, or if there's a fire I'm going to have to put him over my shoulder," she joked.
Coleen surprised her fellow panellists
Charlene disagreed, saying: "I know a lot of short men who are incredibly strong, I can tell you that," to which Coleen replied: "Not that strong to put me over their shoulder, they'd need a crane," which was met with a huge laugh from her fellow panellists.
Coleen revealed that her current partner, whom she met on Tinder in the summer of this year, is a taller man. She said: "My new chap is six-foot two, so when he hugs me, I feel so protected."
