Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share exciting wedding update The couple put their nuptials on hold when Stacey was pregnant

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed when they are planning to tie the knot – and there's not that long to wait! The couple opened up about their wedding plans during an appearance on Loose Women's pre-recorded Christmas special.

The mum-of-four, who is currently on maternity leave from the show following the birth of her daughter Rose in October, had previously been set to tie the knot this summer, but put her plans on hold when she fell pregnant.

WATCH: Joe Swash revealed their previous wedding date on Loose Women

Now it seems Stacey and Joe are hoping to start wedding planning once again, with a date pencilled in for July 2022. The couple also have the perfect venue for their nuptials – the back garden of their family home, affectionately called "Pickle Cottage".

"We would love… if all goes well – because Covid's still massive and you never know what's around the corner – but we would love to get married in July next year, we really would," said Stacey. "It will be so nice to have the boys and Rose there."

Stacey and Joe got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020

Stacey and Joe first got together in 2015, and the couple got engaged last year after Joe proposed on Christmas Eve. The pair had been busy planning for their big day before announcing Stacey's pregnancy, with the bride-to-be even finding her dream wedding dress.

However, the couple ultimately decided that they didn't want their youngest child to be absent from their wedding photos, so chose to postpone their big day for a few months.

Stacey and Joe postponed their wedding until after their daughter Rose was born

Answering a fan's question on Instagram Stories in June, Stacey explained: "We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there.

"So, for the sake of a few months we will do it when they're all here."

