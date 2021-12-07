Loose Women star Ruth Langsford reveals why she gets jealous at Christmas for surprising reason The Loose Women presenter revealed her shopping obsession

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has revealed that she gets jealous of the people she buys gifts for at Christmas as she often picks up presents that she would like herself.

MORE: Ruth Langsford wows fans with 'genius' Christmas gift wrapping hack

Chatting to the panel of presenters on the ITV lunchtime show, Ruth revealed in a discussion about emotional spenders that she sometimes ends up buying herself gifts that she has already bought for other people.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wows fans with incredible new fitness regime

"At Christmas time, I get a bit jealous of the gifts I've bought other people," she told the other Loose Women. "So often, and this is exactly what happened to me this week, I was wrapping some presents and thought, 'That's very nice, I wish somebody would buy me something like that,' and then I thought, 'I'm just going to get myself one,' and I treated myself to a luxury candle."

"I don't need it," she added.

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals Eamonn Holmes' hilarious mishap at sweet family lunch

MORE: Loose Women's Ruth Langsford shares new update on persistent illness

The former This Morning presenter also admitted that she thinks that she might be an emotional spender herself. She revealed to the panel: "I'm fascinated by the psychology of shopping actually because we don't often think about it, do we? We just shop, whether it's online or picking something up in the supermarket we never intended to get.

Ruth admitted that she gets jealous around the festive season

"So I would say, without knowing it, I probably am an emotional shopper because for whatever reason, whether I'm down, up or celebrating, I probably would treat myself to something."

When asked by Janet Street-Porter to declare her shopping obsession, Ruth said: "Mine is candles, I've got a bit of an obsession with candles."

"It can be anything actually. That's my thing, it depends what mood I'm in, why am I shopping? You rarely question yourself, do you? So if you actually stopped and went, hang on, why am I buying this? Am I upset, hungry, sad or celebrating? I'd probably still buy it though," she joked.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.