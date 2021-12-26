Jay Blades has announced his engagement to girlfriend Lisa Zbozen, and we couldn't be happier for him! The Repair Shop presenter revealed the happy news on his Instagram on Christmas Eve with a stunning picture of his wife-to-be and wearing a ring, as well as a beach selfie.

The craftsman and TV star wrote in the caption: "Good afternoon all. Lunchtime Treat. It gives me great pleasure to announce that I got engaged to @lisamariezbozen.

"We wanted to share this news with you as we are very happy and hope to bring the same happiness your way. Ring designed by me & made by @rtfj."

It's safe to say that plenty of Jay's fans were thrilled with the couple's happy news and flooded the comments section with well wishes and congratulatory messages. Some of Jay's fellow television colleagues had their own messages, too.

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: "Congratulations," followed by three clapping-hands emojis. Ex-BBC broadcaster and I'm a Celebrity star Louise Minchin wrote: "Ahh what lovely news congratulations," while Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who has a close bond with the presenter, said: "Congrats Jay!"

Jay shared these photos on his Instagram

Meanwhile, Jay's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special partner Luba Mushtuk also sent her well wishes, writing: "Massive congratulations to you both!!!"

Not much is known about Jay's fiancee Lisa, but from her business Instagram account, it appears she works as a fitness trainer and runs an exercise programme called The WKOUT.

Jay has normally been quite private about his romantic life, but it is thought his previous relationship was with a woman named Christine. The television star was also previously married to his ex-wife Jade, with whom he shares one daughter, Zola.

In 2020, Jay opened up to Radio Times about his marriage breaking down, which led him to a "dark place" mentally. "I left the family home, gave the house to my ex-wife and just drove. I didn't know where I was going. I slept in my old estate car for three or four days. I was in a really dark place."

He also bravely admitted: "If it had continued for 24 hours more, I don't think I would be talking to you now."

