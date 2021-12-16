The Repair Shop star opens up about big change in new series Are you a fan of the heartwarming restoration show?

The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher has spoken out about the future of the hit BBC restoration show, hinting there could be some big changes ahead.

The expert saddle repairer, who appears on the programme alongside her clock restoration expert brother Steve Fletcher, recently sat down for a chat on ITV's Lorraine, where she revealed that viewers can expect to see some "new" faces in the workshop in the next series.

Lorraine quizzed the star about the future of The Repair Shop, wanting to know if there'd be new episodes next year. She asked: "There's obviously going to be another series in the new year, please tell me that there is?"

"Well, I am sat at my bench," Suzie teased before confirming that new episodes are indeed on their way. "Yes, we are, definitely. We are filming another season. We're all happy to be here."

However, she then added that there will be some new additions to the show's line-up. "There's the regular faces and a few new ones," she said. "As ever it is getting more and more exciting with the stories and the items coming in!"

Suzie teased that new episodes are on their way and will feature some new faces

"I sit here in absolute wonderment and I think this will continue for many, many years thanks to the viewers," she continued.

Lorraine, who revealed that she is a huge fan of the show herself, also revealed that she "cried" after watching a sneak peek of The Repair Shop Christmas Special.

Will you be watching the Christmas special?

"It's the most beautiful show. It just makes you feel better and the Christmas special is a delight," she said of the festive episode, which is set to air on Christmas Eve at 7pm on BBC One.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lorriane couldn't help but gush about the sweet relationships between Suzie and her co-stars, including Jay Blades, Will Kirk and Dominic Chinea. "You can see the bonds between you. You know, the way you take the mickey out of each other as well. You're obviously really, really good close friends," she commented.

Suzie responded: "We really are. I don't know how this has come about, I just put it down to the stars and moons. The people that have come together here just interact so closely, and we care deeply about one another and everything that's going on in our lives.

"We know if somebody's not having a great day. We all rally around, definitely. The Repair Shop has become my family," she added.

