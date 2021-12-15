The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher reveals how the show 'healed' her Suzie appears on the series alongside her brother, Steve

Suzie Fletcher is the warm and friendly face on The Repair Shop that viewers look forward to watching every week.

MORE: The Repair Shop fans left disappointed after Christmas special

While the experts tend to be the ones doing the repairing and healing for others on the programme, fans will be happy to hear that the show has done the same for Suzie, who recently revealed that her time on the programme has helped to "heal" her after a "dark time".

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive repair

Speaking to The Times earlier this year, Suzie explained how she wasn't keen on joining the show at first: "I really didn't want to do it, I'm much more private than Steve, and was terrified of being on camera."

"But the whole team are so nice, and the show felt so natural, so I suppose I grew into it." She continued: "Looking back, if I hadn't had the routine of The Repair Shop I think I would have struggled quite a lot to adjust to life in the UK. It helped to heal me in a lot of respects."

Suzie became a part of the show in 2017 upon moving back to the UK after living in the states with her husband for a number of years. Sadly, Suzie lost her husband to cancer in recent years, something the presenter has described as a "dark time."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk sparks fan reaction by revealing impressive venture

MORE: The Repair Shop shares first glimpse at Christmas special - and fans will be so excited

The saddle expert also opened up about what life was like Stateside. She told the Times: "I lived with my husband in Colorado for the next 22 years, we never had children, and it was very much a western life, a ranching life. Me, this English chick, plopped right into America's heartland. You'd see tumbleweed rolling by sometimes."

Suzie joined the BBC show after moving back to the UK from the US

Suzie previously told the BBC it was his passing, and Steve's participation, that convinced to her join The Repair Shop and do something different.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher talks childhood and close bond with co-star Steve Fletcher

"Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather I'm your gal.' I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team. I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with. It's also helped me through some very dark days."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.