ITV's Anne: what happened to Anne's daughter Sara Williams?

ITV's new heart-wrenching drama, Anne, which follows the true story of Anne Williams' fight for justice following the death of her son, Kevin, in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, comes to an end on Wednesday night.

While viewers have been compelled by Anne's resilience to uncover the truth, some may be curious to learn more about her daughter Sara.

Who is Anne's daughter Sara Williams?

Sara Williams is the daughter of Anne and Steve Williams, who was just nine years old when her 15-year-old brother Kevin died at Hillsborough.

She is played by Lily Shepherd in the ITV drama and even assisted Kevin Sampson, the author of Hillsborough Voices, in creating the series.

What happened to Sara Williams?

Sara Williams is now in her early 40s and has two children.

Talking about the drama in a statement to ITV, she said: "I just think it's amazing. They've done an amazing job showing my mum's fight and as a family, what we all went through."

"I'd lived it. But seeing on screen what we actually went through as the family... it was an eye-opener, even though we knew the story," she added.

Sara received an award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year on behalf of Anne in 2013

Sara's mother, Anne, died in 2013 at the age of 62 after suffering from bowel cancer. Following her mother's death, Sara spoke to the Liverpool Echo, saying that she lost more than her brother due to the Hillsborough tragedy. "Hillsborough robbed me of her, too," she said. "A lot of her illness was down to Hillsborough. I think it took its toll on her in the end."

However, following the decision to criminally charge six people over the disaster in 2017, Sara told the Echo: "Through the sheer strength and determination of the Hillsborough families and survivors, all the heartache is finally paying off."

She added: "We come back stronger every time."

