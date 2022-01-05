​​ITV's Anne: viewers left 'bawling' after hard-hitting third episode Fans were moved by the latest instalment

ITV's new drama Anne, which follows Anne Williams in her fight for justice following the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, aired its third episode on Tuesday night and left viewers moved and in tears.

Viewers watched as the 20th anniversary of the tragedy approached and saw the powerful moment where Andy Burnham, played by Mathew McNulty, addressed the crowd, who demanded justice.

The new mini-series, which is due to come to an end on Wednesday night, has captured the attention of viewers across the UK, who have taken to Twitter to comment on the drama.

Many fans have been left in tears while watching the series, with one viewer writing: "Well that's three nights running I've sat here crying watching #Anne. #AnneWilliams' strength, love, courage, tenacity and grief are so well portrayed by #MaxinePeake. A brilliantly heartbreaking drama," while another agreed, writing: "Sitting crying my eyes out again at #Anne."

A third person tweeted: "Just watched #Anne and bawled my eyes out."

Many viewers have also praised the series for its storytelling of a tragic event. One person wrote: "#Anne continues to be brilliant. Packaging it in a way that persuades ITV to screen it prime time takes great talent and commitment. The storytelling is so good - you’re left considering different dynamics: breakdown of family life, the all-consuming nature of it all. It’s human."

Viewers praised Maxine Peake for her performance as Anne Williams

Some fans have already watched the final episode, which is available on the ITV Hub, and have applauded Maxine Peake for her incredible performance as campaigner Anne Williams. One person wrote: "Such a heartbreaking tragedy. I cannot even contemplate. Maxine Peake is breathtaking," while another agreed, writing: "Just finished #Anne, outstanding performance and acting by @MPeakeOfficial."

A third person called for Maxine to win awards for her role, writing: "#MaxinePeake will surely win an award for her portrayal of #AnneWilliams. A superb, poignant and very moving performance."

The final episode of Anne airs on ITV on Wednesday 5 January at 9pm.

