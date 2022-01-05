Peter Andre has revealed the surprising reason why he let his son, Junior, sign a music deal at the age of 16.

Appearing on Loose Women, the singer said that he made his son wait until he was 16 to sign the contract as it was the same age he was when he signed his own back in 1989.

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals surprising reason he let Junior sign music deal at 16

When asked by panellist Coleen Nolan how Junior was getting on in his music career, Peter said: "I'm so proud of him, I wouldn't let him sign his deal until he was 16, which is exactly the same age [I was] when I signed my deal."

"I've actually got a picture of the two contracts, the one Junior signed at 16 and the contract I signed at 16. I should put that up one day," he added.

He then told the presenters that Junior had signed to Columbia Records and that he "works so hard" before jokingly adding: "Currently, he just woke up, by the way… He's not back at college yet, he's just got up and made a pizza for breakfast. Brilliant."

While on the ITV lunchtime show, Peter also revealed that he struggled with body image issues before converting to a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

Peter with his son Junior and daughter Princess

Speaking about his washboard abs in the 1990s, the dad-of-four revealed that he had been restricting his diet by "cutting out fats", training hard and "having raw eggs in the morning". While he felt "great", he struggled with minor illnesses constantly. "I was getting sick a lot," he said. "I remember getting colds all the time, and my brother's going, 'Mate, you're sick again,' and that's probably because there wasn't a lot of body fat."

The singer went on to say that after going in the opposite direction in his 30s and putting on three stone, he is now "the most comfortable" he's ever been while enjoying a balanced diet in his 40s.

"I found a way to be able to sort of eat what I want, keep active but not restrict anything," he said. "I treat myself every day, I don't do the whole sort of, watch what I eat all week and then binge eat on Saturday. I just have what I want, but I counter it by balancing it with healthy foods and exercise but also eating my pizzas, getting my McDonalds when I want and my chocolates."

"I think there's a balance and I feel so much better now," he added.

