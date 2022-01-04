Anne: viewers all have same reaction after episode two of ITV Hillsborough drama Fans of the show are taking to Twitter

The second episode of ITV's heart-wrenching new drama Anne aired on Monday night and has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction from viewers, who all seem to be binge-watching the series on the ITV Hub.

The four-part drama, which is airing over four consecutive nights from Sunday 2 January to Wednesday 5, tells the true story of Anne Williams' fight for justice after her 15-year-old son Kevin and 96 others died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

The new series, which stars Maxine Peake as the titular role, has received an emotional reaction from viewers who, after binge-watching all four episodes, have taken to Twitter to praise the series.

One person wrote: "Just finished the remaining episodes of the inspirational #Anne. Heart-wrenching, uncomfortable and completely devastating, but too important to miss. Try to watch it and you’ll be in awe of Anne’s strength and courage in her fight for justice. Brilliantly done," while another added: "Just finished watching #Anne on @itvhub. Wow, what an unbelievable watch, definitely recommend everyone watches this."

A third person agreed, commenting: "#Anne a truly heart-wrenching watch. How those parents/partners and families coped with the deaths of their precious ones and then listened to the lies for years afterwards about how, why and when they died is beyond words. Very emotional viewing.

Viewers have been binge-watching the series on the ITV Hub

Many also praised Maxine Peake for her outstanding portrayal of campaigner Anne Williams. One person tweeted: "I think #Anne was the most emotional programme I’ve ever watched. Maxine Peake was fantastic," while another added: "@MPeakeOfficial is simply outstanding as the committed campaigner Anne Williams, this drama is such a difficult watch but worth seeing."

For those who have yet to catch up on the drama, it follows the life of Anne Williams, a campaigner from Liverpool who fought for justice following the 1989 tragedy.

The series looks at how Anne, using her own money, set out to get medical opinions from top doctors, gather witnesses, launched numerous legal challenges and lobbied ministers for new inquests.

