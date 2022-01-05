Good Morning Britain viewers left confused by divisive debate Fans of the ITV show took to Twitter

Good Morning Britain viewers were left confused when they tuned in to Wednesday morning's show to see a debate about dog veganism.

Hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Bacon were discussing whether it was cruel to deprive dogs of meat after revealing that plant-based pet food sales rose during the pandemic.

One of the show's guests, Charlene McQuoid-Guess, who supports a vegan diet for dogs, appeared on the show to debate the subject with former police dog handler Jamie Penrith, who doesn't think the change in diet is "necessary".

While Charlene believed that vegan dogs still receive the correct amount of nutrients they need, vet Rory Cowlam joined the debate to give the final word, saying pet owners could reduce their dog's meat content in order to be more sustainable but said there was not enough evidence to support a fully-vegan diet.

Viewers of the show seemed to be unimpressed with the topic of conversation, with one person taking to Twitter, writing: "Dogs are meat eaters end of! Is this debate for real?! #GMB," while another added: "Dogs are carnivores [expletive], play your ‘woke’ games elsewhere. #GMB."

Viewers seemed to disagree with the idea of dog veganism

Other fans of the show were engaged in the debate but disagreed with the idea of veganism for dogs. One person wrote: "#GMB if you're a vegan it doesn't mean your dog has to be. Use your common sense," while another added: "Dogs are meant to be meat-eaters. The end. #GMB."

A third person questioned: "Vegan dogs? What next, vegan lions? #GMB."

Few people seemed to agree with Charlene's point of view, but one person did tweet in support of dog veganism, writing: "Dogs can be vegan as they don’t ‘need’ meat to be healthy, plant-based foods offer all they need. There’s dispute about cats being vegan, as they are obligate carnivores and need taurine, but some studies have found that a vegan diet did not adversely affect the cats."

