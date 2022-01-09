The Tourist's Shalom Brune-Franklin reveals close friendship with co-star

The new mystery drama The Tourist is well underway on the BBC, starring Jamie Dornan as 'The Man' alongside Line of Duty's Shalom Brune-Franklin and Dumplin' star Danielle Macdonald.

While the three characters don't appear to have much in common on-screen, it seems two of the stars have formed a close bond off-screen.

Shalom, who plays Luci Miller, has recently opened up about the friendship she developed with Danielle while filming the explosive drama, saying the two were "joined at the hip". The Our Girl actress told 9Entertainment: "Me and Danielle have been like off-screen besties, not on-screen. We literally cross paths very little in the show, but we milked the week or two we were on set together so much — we were joined at the hip."

Danielle, who plays Helen Chambers in the series, also spoke about the pair's sweet off-screen friendship. "We didn't get to spend enough time filming together," she said. "We were so mad about it. It's just the way the script works but it was very, very fun when we actually got to be on screen, we were like 'Oh wow this is a novelty.'"

For those who have yet to see the BBC's latest thriller, it is set in the Australian outback and follows Jamie Dornan's character, a British man who finds himself being pursued by a tank truck on a desolate road. After waking up with amnesia due to a major car accident, he must piece together the events of recent days to establish his identity.

The official synopsis reads: "When a man wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital, he must use what few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him. In the first scene, the protagonist is driving through the outback pursued by a truck whose driver is trying to run him off the road."

