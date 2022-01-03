The Tourist: viewers think they have already worked out the plot twist Warning, spoilers for episode one and potential spoilers for show ahead

The Tourist landed on BBC on Sunday night, and many viewers are already very intrigued by the delightful new drama – with some even making suggestions about future twists to the tale.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "#TheTourist theory; Jamie Dornan is actually the bad guy but has forgotten." They were quickly met with replies, with one writing: "Insightful, hope you're right." A third person added: "It's obvious he supplied the explosive and she spilled the drink on him to get him away from the scene. But what was the point of blowing up that restaurant?"

The series follows Jamie Dornan as a British man who has amnesia after he is pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road in the Australian outback, leaving him with no idea of who he is, but with merciless figures from his past stopping at nothing to see him dead.

Who do you think Jamie really is in the show?

Fans have been loving the series, with one writing: "#TheTourist? Binged the first two episodes. Now saving up the rest. It's a high-powered, multi-angle corker from the Williams Bros - Duel meets Walkabout." Another person wrote: "It was worth staying up until 3am to binge watch The Tourist. Well done Jamie Dornan and the other actors. It was a top show with lots of twists and turns #TheTourist."

Others weren't so keen, with some posting that the episode was slow and confusing. One person joked: "Just watched #TheTourist, where a guy gets chased through the outback by a huge lorry, crashes his car, gets amnesia, makes a rendezvous in a one horse town where he narrowly escapes being blown up by a bomb, and more. And someone on here says, 'It’s a bit slow…'"

We can't wait to find out more

Another person added: "For everyone saying #TheTourist is confusing, they’re hardly going to give everything away in the first episode are they? It’s meant to keep you guessing! That’s the whole point of having six episodes so the story can be discovered by watching them all."

