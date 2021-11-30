Here's how to apply for the next series of The Great British Bake Off Have you got what it takes to bake in the tent?

Last week's The Great British Bake Off finale saw Giuseppe, Scarlett and Chigs compete to win the popular Channel 4 baking competition, with Italian-born baker Giuseppe being crowned the 2021 winner.

MORE: GBBO's Prue Leith, 81, reveals biggest health concerns following serious accident

However, it seems that Channel 4 are already looking ahead to next year's series as applications to take part are already open. So, do you have what it takes to face Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith? Here's everything you need to know about getting onto the next series of the hit show…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy the 2021 series of GBBO?

Those keen to give it a go need to head to the official GBBO site to fill in an online application form. According to the site, you'll need to be aged 16 or over on January 1 2022, be a resident of the UK, Isle of Man, or the Channel Islands, and be available for filming on all the set dates – which will most likely be around spring or early summer in 2022 – as well as for spin-off show An Extra Slice.

MORE: Whatever happened to the Great British Bake Off winners?

MORE: Great British Bake Off: meet the partners of the judges and hosts

In addition, participants must not have any equivalent professional qualification in baking, cooking, food production, food preparation, or catering including an NVQ, BTEC and/or unless acquired more than ten years prior to applying.

Have you got what it takes to bake in the tent?

Potential applicants should also know that there is a lot more to the process than simply filling out the form. Unsurprisingly, the team behind the show also want to see your baking skills! Across the seven-page form, you'll need to list details of your baking experience and, if you make it to the next stage you'll have to bring two signature bakes along to the interview.

MORE: Matt Lucas breaks silence following backlash for controversial GBBO comments

Similar to both the 2020 and 2021 series, there will be COVID-19 measures in place, and the site reads: "We are closely monitoring the situation regarding Covid-19 and we are following the advice of Public Health England. As a result, we may adjust how or when we carry out auditions. The safety and welfare of everyone involved in our productions is always paramount."

Lastly, the applications close at 11.59pm on Sunday 5 December, so there's not a lot of time left! Potential contestants can also request to have an application form sent to you by emailing applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk or calling 0751 275 4340 stating your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox